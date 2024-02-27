Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 6,740 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $164.82. 929,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

