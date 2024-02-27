Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 7,049 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 484,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,645. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

