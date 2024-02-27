Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
