Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.75

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $169.10, with a volume of 41665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

