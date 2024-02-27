Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

