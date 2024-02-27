Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

