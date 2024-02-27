Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $46,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,980 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 447,974 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,062. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

