Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $77,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 677,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

