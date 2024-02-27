Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.06

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.06 and last traded at $190.95, with a volume of 2974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.46.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. The company has a market capitalization of $891.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.