Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.06

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.06 and last traded at $190.95, with a volume of 2974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. The company has a market capitalization of $891.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

