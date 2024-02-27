Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

