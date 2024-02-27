Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,277,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

