Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 8.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ventas worth $38,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,781. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

