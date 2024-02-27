Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

