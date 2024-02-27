Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $29.38 on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,206,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

