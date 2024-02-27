Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 293 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,317. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

