Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 632 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

