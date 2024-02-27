Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $377.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.44. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $380.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

