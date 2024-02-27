Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,704 shares of company stock worth $2,480,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

