Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $576.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.