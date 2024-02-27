Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.53 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.57.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.