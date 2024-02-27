Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,281 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $124.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

