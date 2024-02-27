Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

