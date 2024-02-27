Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $379.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.