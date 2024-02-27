Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 140,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,121,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Specifically, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 553,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

