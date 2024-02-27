Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,334.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,934 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Visa by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 306,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,470,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $285.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.