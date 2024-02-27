Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.07. 276,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average is $252.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $285.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.