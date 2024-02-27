Wallbox (WBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WBX stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Wallbox has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wallbox by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

