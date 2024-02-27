Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 359801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.