Warby Parker (WRBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

