Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50 on March 7th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.7 %

HCC stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

