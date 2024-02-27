Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.59. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

