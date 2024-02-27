Wedbush Increases Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $67.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $113,663.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,045.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

