Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 32,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,285. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.81.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
