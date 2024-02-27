Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 32,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,285. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.