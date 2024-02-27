Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 3,114,070 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 154.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $58,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYCB stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

