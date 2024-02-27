Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 342,922 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.56% of WNS worth $50,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

