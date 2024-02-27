Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,440 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.31% of Pool worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

