Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.48% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $45,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $511.10 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $528.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.41 and a 200-day moving average of $389.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

