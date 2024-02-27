Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.42% of Okta worth $56,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.03.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

