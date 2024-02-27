Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $40.68 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,030 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $324,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $324,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,992,505.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,804,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,400,850. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.