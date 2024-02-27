Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $49.74 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,646 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $49,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.