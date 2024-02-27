Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $63.67 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

IDXX opened at $569.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

