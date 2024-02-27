Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $37.15 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,684,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.29% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.