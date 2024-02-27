Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 3,921,499 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,921,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,744,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.69% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

