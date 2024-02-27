Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 15,365 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $47,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

