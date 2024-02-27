Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 30,514 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $62,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $468.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

