Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

