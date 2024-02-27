Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

