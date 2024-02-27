WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.30

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 545329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,378,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

