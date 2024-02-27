Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$75.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

TSE:WPM opened at C$52.92 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.39.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.