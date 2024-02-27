William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

